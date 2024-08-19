BACK TO SCHOOL: Friends of Roxhill Elementary hope you’ll help with field trip, supply costs

“Thank you for being a friend!” The board of Friends of Roxhill Elementary offers those words of gratitude in advance for help with the first fundraiser of the year – here’s their message:

Kick off the new school year by giving to the Roxhill Field Trip and Classroom Fund!

Did you know schools and families cover the cost of field trips? This creates a disparity between field trip experiences across schools in our district.

With your generous donations, Friends of Roxhill provides each teacher at our school with money for field trips and to equip their classroom with much-needed supplies, like educational games, toys, and books. Last year, donations helped send Roxhill students to the Seattle Aquarium, the Woodland Park Zoo, and the Seattle Children’s Theater.

Last year, each teacher received ~$15 per student. We’d like to increase the amount to ~$20 per student this year!

100% of funds will go to teachers to benefit our RoxStars.

Roxhill Elementary is a small but mighty Title I school with about 250 students, located in the south end of West Seattle. Friends of Roxhill Elementary supports the education and enrichment of our multicultural public school in Seattle. Over 70% of our students are from BIPOC communities (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color). Our nonprofit focuses on building equity for students through fundraising, community building, and other important projects for our kids’ school success.