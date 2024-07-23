West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Food drive at this week’s Admiral Music in the Parks concert

July 23, 2024 11:29 am
Thursday brings the second concert in the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s three-show summer series, Admiral Music in the Parks. It’s free to attend – but if you can, this week, ANA asks you to bring a non-perishable food donation to support the all-summer-long Admiral Church-led food drive; you’ll find the donation bin at the ANA’s booth at the show. Last week, as shown above (and covered here), the first concert was at Belvedere Park, but this week it’ll be at California Place Park, at California/Hill, adjacent to the Admiral Church campus. This week is another double bill – Michael Pearsall and the Westside Pretenders. Bring a chair/blanket/picnic dinner (or order one!), 6:30 pm Thursday (July 25).

