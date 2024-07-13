What to know about West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, plus 31 more notes for your Saturday!

It’s West Seattle Summer Fest weekend, so we start today’s highlight list with a quick preview of day 2 …

SECOND DAY OF WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: This is the biggest day of the three-day summer celebration presented by the West Seattle Junction Association. Some highlights:

Hours – 10 am to 8 pm, with food/drink continuing later, main-stage music until ~11 pm

Stages – Lineups here. Main music stage (co-presented by Canna) is on California north of Oregon, starting with Mode Music Showcase at 11 am; West Side stage (named for its sponsor, West Side Music Academy, not for its location) is in Junction Plaza Park, first music with Country Dave Harmonson at noon

Meditation – Before the West Side stage music, at 11 am Maari Falsetto will lead a free meditation/gong bath session

Kids Zone – West Seattle Junction FC is there today! Plus robotics, arcade games, foam party – all that’s free (schedule’s here), and/or for $ (you can buy in advance), bounce on the big inflatables, SW Alaska east of 44th and in the lot behind KeyBank

Create art – Painter Stacey Sterling is again guiding a sea-theme community mural; find her in Junction Plaza Park

Street performances – We showed you Jennifer Cepeda and DancePowered practicing on Summer Fest Eve; today they perform at noon, Walk All Ways. After that, the Comerford School of Irish Dance. Busker musicians around the festival grounds, too

And much more! Our coverage continues today from the Info Booth (scroll down this page to see who’s there with us today). See you in The Junction!

Here’s what else is happening:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: Morning’s an excellent time to run in summer. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor Avenue SW). Free event every Saturday but please RSVP.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Summer gardening season still has weeks to go – add something new! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

MOON ROOM SUMMER SALE: 20 percent off today and Sunday, in the store (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor) and online at moonroomshop.com – open 11 am-5 pm today and Sunday!

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

HOSTE’S FIRST ANNIVERSARY: Open in The Admiral District 11 am-7 pm to celebrate. (2332 California SW)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: Closed to the public today for a swim meet.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle to operate seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Also open today, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. You’re running out of time to see its award-winning Longfellow Creek exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

OPEN HOUSE: Deeds Health, on the north end of The Junction (4141 California SW), invites you to an open house at their new clinic, noon-5 pm today and tomorrow.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PURRDIE BURRDIE IN THE PARK: 1-5 pm at EC Hughes Park (2805 SW Holden), as explained here, West Seattle artist/author Danitra Hunter will be presenting free fun activities – and free copies of her children’s book about her character Purrdie Burrdie, too, for the last of four Saturdays at West Seattle parks.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

ZINES & TUNES: 4:30 pm doors, 5 pm show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW): Big Baby Publishing Presents: Teen Vamp Army’s LAST SHOW feat. Femmes Eat Fruit, Frank on Ice + ZINE FAIR. $10 cover.

SILENT DISCO AT SEACREST: Dance like no one can hear you! 6-9 pm – info in our calendar listing. (1660 Harbor SW)

FISH STICKS BASEBALL: Tonight’s 6:05 pm DubSea Fish Sticks game is sold out but the Dick’s Drive-In truck will be on site and selling food to all at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: Abbreviated “Backyard Bard” version of “Julius Caesar“ at 7 pm, High Point Commons Park (6400 Sylvan Way SW), free, presented by GreenStage.

RECORD RELEASE SHOW: Milo Binder Record Release, with special guests, at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), 7-9 pm.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT KENYON HALL: Bernard Struber & The Mighty Wurlitzer at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), doors at 7, show at 7:30.

CC GROOVE: Live band at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), 8-10 pm.

BEATS AT THE ROOM: In addition to special daytime DJs during Summer Fest, Revelry Room continues with Saturday night DJs – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Mr. Moon & Teddy Ruckspin. (4547 California SW, alley side)

AZUQAR! Sapphic Dance Night for BIPOC & Allies at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm, $15 cover.

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

