WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 options!

Here’s what’s happening on our summer Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continues today – drop off nonperishable-food donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

PLUNGE INTO THE SOUND: At 9 am, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) for the Sunday run.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, midsummer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: Pop-up shopping experience – music and food too – behind Carmilia’s, in the alley behind the west side of the 4500 block of California SW, 10 am-3 pm. More info in our calendar listing.

MAKERS’ ART MARKET AT ALKI: Noon to 5 pm, “meet your favorite local makers, artists, and food vendors” at the market next to Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki).

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the 7-days-a-week city wading pool, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS : Reminder that the historic Alki Point Lighthouse is open to the public today for free tours, 1 pm-3:45 pm, Alki Avenue SW & Point Place SW. (But not NEXT Sunday, though, as volunteers will be busy with Seafair.)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering, 3 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – see our calendar listing for info on this month’s discussion.

I DRAW SLOW: Acoustic music, live at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), doors open 3 pm – tickets and info here.

FAREWELL TO HIGHLAND PARK IMPROVEMENT CLUB BUILDING: As previewed here, the time has come to say farewell to the fire-ravaged historic building, with demolition about to start, so you’re invited to HPIC‘s 5 pm celebration at the site (1116 SW Holden).

FREE OUTDOOR COMMUNITY YOGA: Presented by Dragonfly, 5 pm at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (water side of 4500 block of Beach Drive SW), nonprofit fundraiser if you can donate, details in our calendar listing.

GONG BATH & NATURE MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!