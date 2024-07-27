WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 33 notes!

(Honey bee on flower, photographed near Lincoln Park by Steve Bender)

Welcome to the weekend! Here are our notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

HARBOR AVENUE PARKING RESTRICTIONS: It’s an annual tradition – some of the Seafair Torchlight Parade floats use a port-owned lot before and/or after the parade, so Harbor becomes a no-parking zone to ensure they’ve got enough room to maneuver.

SPEAKING OF THE TORCHLIGHT PARADE: If you’re heading downtown, remember there’ll be street closures for the parade, which starts at 3 pm near the Space Needle and proceeds southbound on 4th Avenue to Seneca (here’s the map)

‘DA GRIND’ OUTRIGGER RACING: Dozens of outrigger canoes will be racing short and long courses from Alki through the day, with registration starting at 7 am, the first races at 9 am.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run,

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW).

WALKING IN SCHMITZ PRESERVE PARK: 10 am, join Friends of Seattle’s Olmsted Parks for a unique look at this park. Registration is closed but organizers told us last night that they DO have room for walk-ups. Free. Meet at Admiral/Stevens trailhead.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

STORYTIME AT SEOLA POND: Join a local teacher for stories in the greenspace off SW 106th [map], 10 am.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Summer gardening season still has weeks to go – add something new! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Open noon-7 pm on the Lincoln Park shore – find the session schedule online. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only 7-days-a-week wading pool in West Seattle, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Also open today, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. Last chance to see its award-winning Longfellow Creek exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HAND-BUILT COFFEE MUGS: Make your own at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), 1-3 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

RAT CITY BAZAAR: 3-7 pm, shop an eclectic array of items at this monthly bazaar inside Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘READY FREDDY’ PARTY: Just 45 minutes can get you a jump-start on the road to being prepared in case of disaster – information to help keep you and your family safe. Get it at Alice Kuder‘s free “Ready Freddy” prep party, 3 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) – registration link is in our calendar listing.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

SOULFEST BLOCK PARTY: Music! Food! Art! One-of-a-kind chance to hang out and enjoy a summer evening with your West Seattle neighbors. Starts at 4 pm in the 6300 block of 46th SW; our calendar listing has the ticket link, prices, and event schedule.

SALSA & BACHATA ON ALKI: Ready to dance? Another session at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza starts with lessons at 4:30 pm – details and fees in our calendar listing.

BRAZILIAN JAZZ: Tarde em Itapoa live at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: David Duvall Trio, doors at 7 pm, ticket link in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT WHISKY WEST: Tom Hutyler, 8-11 pm. (6451 California SW)

BEATS AT THE ROOM: Revelry Room continues with Saturday night DJs – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Proh Mic. (4547 California SW, alley side)

WEST END GIRLS CANCELED: No drag extravaganza at The Skylark tonight, but hostess Cookie Couture promises the show will be back next month (August 31 – tickets here).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!