VIDEO: West Seattle Big Band captivates Concert in the Park crowd

It’s a 27-year tradition for the West Seattle Big Band – the midsummer Concert in the Park. Here are some of the people who showed up tonight to enjoy the free concert at High Point Commons Park:

They were treated to more than an hour and a half of music from the WSBB, directed by Jim Edwards, with vocalists tonight including the band’s newest singer, Sam Henry:

Longtime vocalist Jenaige Lane, too:

And a guest return appearance by former vocalist Jeff Carter:

The concert was sponsored by the West Seattle Grand Parade (this Saturday!). During the school year, you can catch the WSBB performing at fundraisers for student musicians; you’ll often see them at other big West Seattle events too, like the Fauntleroy Fall Festival in October.