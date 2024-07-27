West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

UPDATE: Shooting investigation in Highland Park/Riverview, with two gunfire locations

July 27, 2024 7:51 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

7:51 PM: Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Highland Park/Riverview. One person is reported to have arrived at the 16th/Holden fire station with a gunshot wound, though the shooting apparently happened elsewhere, possibly near 16th/Holly.

The person or persons who fired at the victim are believed to be in a black Jeep.

7:54 PM: The description of the shooter(s’) vehicle has changed again – possibly a dark green Kia Soul. … The possible shooting location is also now being described as 13th/Myrtle, “where the victim was parked” when shot.

7:59 PM: Officers tell dispatch they’ve found casings on 13th just north of Myrtle, near Riverview Playfield. … The vehicle description has changed for the third time – officers are saying that neighborhood security video shows a copper-colored Kia Sportage.

8:27 PM: Police are wrapping up their investigation at 13th/Myrtle (where our photo above is from) but have also just reported casings at 16th/Myrtle, so now they are closing 16th to investigate there. Meantime, we’re trying to clarify the status of the victim who showed up at the fire station.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting investigation in Highland Park/Riverview, with two gunfire locations"

  • Cn July 27, 2024 (7:55 pm)
    Tons of shots sounded like they came down Myrtle going west then north on 16th

  • 17th neighbor July 27, 2024 (7:58 pm)
    Is there an incident number? I was in my back yard on 17th when this happened. Shots at 16th and Myrtle as well.

    • WSB July 27, 2024 (8:07 pm)
      The public logs lag by about half an hour so not quite yet. If you have information, just call 911 and tell them it’s about the West Seattle shooting, they’re not working any other shootings right now ….

    • PRN Neighbor July 27, 2024 (8:10 pm)
      F240102561 – Scenes of violence 7

      • WSB July 27, 2024 (8:18 pm)
        That’s the SFD incident #, not the SPD incident #. SFD incident #’s populate immediately but have no relation to the police investigation.

