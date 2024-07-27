UPDATE: Shooting investigation in Highland Park/Riverview, with two gunfire locations

7:51 PM: Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Highland Park/Riverview. One person is reported to have arrived at the 16th/Holden fire station with a gunshot wound, though the shooting apparently happened elsewhere, possibly near 16th/Holly.

The person or persons who fired at the victim are believed to be in a black Jeep.

7:54 PM: The description of the shooter(s’) vehicle has changed again – possibly a dark green Kia Soul. … The possible shooting location is also now being described as 13th/Myrtle, “where the victim was parked” when shot.

7:59 PM: Officers tell dispatch they’ve found casings on 13th just north of Myrtle, near Riverview Playfield. … The vehicle description has changed for the third time – officers are saying that neighborhood security video shows a copper-colored Kia Sportage.

8:27 PM: Police are wrapping up their investigation at 13th/Myrtle (where our photo above is from) but have also just reported casings at 16th/Myrtle, so now they are closing 16th to investigate there. Meantime, we’re trying to clarify the status of the victim who showed up at the fire station.