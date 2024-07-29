UPDATE: Blue Angels arrive at Boeing Field

1:39 PM: In case you missed the mention in our daily event list, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are due to arrive at nearby Boeing Field this afternoon. Their main Seafair practices and airshows are later this week. The Museum of Flight has just updated their ETA to 1:55 pm. Again this year, they’ll be based out of Boeing Field, rather than to the south of the MoF; new this year, Seafair is selling tickets to see the pilots’ pre-airshow “walkdowns” Friday-Sunday. The MoF also is having its annual Jet Blast Bash (membership or ticket required) with special events Saturday-Sunday.

2:03 PM: The MoF reports their arrival, tweeting video of the jets taxiing.