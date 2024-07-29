RAINBOW SCOUTS: Camp Long program Saturday for 50+ LGBTQ+ and friends

Camp Long asked us to share this invitation for a program this Saturday (August 3) – registration is still open:

Scouting options in your youth may not have fit your gender identity, or perhaps emphasized gender identities that left you wishing for other activity choices. If this resonates — or if an inclusive day-camp experience sounds appealing — come on out for our all-gender Rainbow Scouts Camp! Lifelong Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation and Rainbow Recreation programs team up with Camp Long Environmental Learning Center staff to offer environmental stewardship, nature skills, crafts, and more. Participate in outdoor activities, earn badges, and connect with others! Expect to explore outdoors, as well as enjoy activities inside. Bring a bag lunch. A free LGBTQ+ affirming space open to folks 50+ and allies.

Online registration is not currently available, so to register, call 206-684-4951 and mention program/event #68232.

P.S. If you haven’t been to Camp Long, the park is at 5200 35th SW.