Opera in the park, Alki Art Fair, ice cream, music, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday’s sunset, photographed by Curry Gibson)

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continues today – drop off nonperishable-food donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

PLUNGE INTO THE SOUND: At 9 am, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for the Sunday run.

(WSB photo: Christopher Allen, displaying and selling his work at this year’s Alki Art Fair)

ALKI ART FAIR, DAY 3: Artists, musicians, and food purveyors await you in booths along the Alki promenade during the Alki Art Fair‘s final day. Artists are there 10 am-6 pm; music is scheduled 11 am-5 pm. (60th-63rd & Alki)

OPERA IN THE PARK: Seattle Opera visits Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale) with a special program for youth – 10 am storytime, 11 am performance of a short youth-geared opera, free. Details in our calendar listing.

GRIEF WALK: Join Listening to Grief for this free walk in Schmitz Preserve Park (meet at Hinds entrance), 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back to its normal block. after the temporary Summer Fest move. 10 am-2 pm, midsummer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon.

SMALL BIZ POP-UP: While you’re in The Junction, detour into Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) for a 10 am-2 pm event with small-biz vendors.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.1 feet at 11:31 am; 9:30 am-1:30 pm, find Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation and Lincoln Parks.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the 7-days-a-week city wading pool, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY AT SHUG’S MINI: 1-9 pm, go have ice cream at Shug’s Mini (California/Charlestown) to celebrate Ice Cream Day – and Sizzle the Clown will be there making balloon animals 2-4 pm.

<ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS : Reminder that the historic Alki Point Lighthouse is open to the public today for free tours, 1 pm-3:45 pm, Alki Avenue SW & Point Place SW.

CLEANUP & ICE CREAM WITH WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Meet up with the Timebank 2-4 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK #1: GreenStage presents “Twelfth Night,” 3 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), free.

BLACK VIIOLET AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 5 pm EP release show and signing, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK #2: GreenStage presents “Henry VI, parts 2 and 3,” y pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), free.

GONG BATH & NATURE MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!