NEW THIS SUMMER: First-ever West Seattle Wine Weekend

West Seattle goes wild for wine. So six local venues are pouring their creativity and creations into the first-ever West Seattle Wine Weekend – you won’t need to rush between them in the span of just a few hours; you’ll have three days to get to all six, as announced:

Join us Friday, August 2nd – Sunday, August 4th for our first-ever West Seattle Wine Weekend! West Seattle’s wine community continues to grow and we’re ready to showcase all it has to offer with an incredible weekend full of wine, friends, and community. Your ticket includes 4 tasting pours at each participating location (see below), 10% off all bottle sales, and more exciting offers! Visit each location at your own pace over the course of the weekend (within each of their hours of operation) to be entered into a chance to win a bottle from each (over a $250 value)! Participating Locations: Darby Winery

Viscon Cellars

Pine Lake Cellars

Welcome Road Winery

Itto’s Vino

Sebastiano’s Natural Wines



The venues’ hours are listed on the webpage where you can buy your $50 ticket(s), while they last (West Seattle wine events tend to sell out)!