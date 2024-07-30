Memorial service today for former Washington House Rep. Georgette Valle, 1924-2024

A memorial service is planned at 4 pm today in Normandy Park for the woman who served as a state legislator for our area for many years. Georgette Wald Valle was just four months away from her 100th birthday when she died on July 10th. Ms. Valle was a Democrat who served 12 terms in the State Legislature, including representing the 34th District 1987-1997. This photo was taken during those years, in 1989:

(Photo from Paul Dorpat Collection)

That’s Ms. Valle at right during a demonstration on the Admiral Theatre‘s closing night, when its future was in question. In addition to her service as an elected official, she also was involved with a long list of organizations from here to Burien, among them the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Senior Center of West Seattle (now the Center For Active Living), and Southwest Youth and Family Services. She founded the Environmental Science Center at Seahurst Park (to which you’re invited to donate in her memory). Environmental advocacy was a passion of hers, and environmental issues were a major part of what she championed in the Legislature. Ms. Valle stayed active long past her political career, which also included a stint on the Burien City Council; WSB archives feature this photo of her at the 2011 34th District Democrats‘ baseball game.

(With Ms. Valle and then-34th DDs member Karl DeJong is then-governor candidate Jay Inslee)

Ms. Valle, who was born into a Minnesota farming family, is survived by her two children and four grandchildren. Her memorial service is planned for 4 pm today (Tuesday, July 30) at Normandy Park UCC (19247 1st Ave. S.), to be followed by a reception.