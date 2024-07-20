HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Grand Parade 2024 is on!

The West Seattle Grand Parade has just begun at California/Lander, starting off with a last-minute surprise – four SPD motorcycles. After years of hiatus, a smaller group is just getting back to parade participation. Someone else to watch for as the parade makes its way south on California to Edmunds, as mentioned in one of our previews, the West Seattle Mrs. Ropers:

This will be the biggest parade in years, with more than 80 entries expected (you can see our previews by scrolling through this coverage archive). Remember that California is closed south of Admiral, to the south end of The Junction, until the route is cleared – the parade proceeds southbound on California. You can watch anywhere that has a view of the street. We’ll update when it’s over, and we’ll of course have lots of coverage later.