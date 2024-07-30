HAPPENING NOW: Seafair Parade of Ships 2024 passes West Seattle

(Photo by Gary Jones – USS Sampson passing Alki)

12:32 PM: As noted in our daily event list, today’s the day for Seafair‘s downsized Parade of Ships, this year featuring one U.S. Navy destroyer and several U.S. Coast Guard boats. The official “parade” is along the downtown waterfront, but the participating ships sail eastward along Alki and the rest of West Seattle’s north-facing shoreline along the way, so we’re watching from Luna/Anchor Park, as the ships approach Alki Point for their eastward turn. In addition to the ship announced this morning by the U.S. Navy, USS Sampson (DDG 102), online tracking identifies the USCG participants as including Terrapin, Osprey, Sea Lion, buoy tender Henry Blake, and newly commissioned David Duren. (Seattle fireboat Leschi is heading out to greet them.)

(Photo by Javier Fosado – SFD fireboat Leschi with USS Sampson)

The Sampson and some of the USCG vessels will be open for tours on the downtown waterfront Wednesday-Sunday; see the schedule here.

12:54 PM: Now passing Duwamish Head, with the Sampson leading the way. Adding photos.