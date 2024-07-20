HAPPENING NOW: More cars, more everything @ 2024 White Center Low Rider Block Party

From its beginnings on a stub of 17th north of the city-limit line, the White Center Low Rider Block Party has grown in a big way this year, moving to the other side of the line and spreading across multiple blocks of 17th between Roxbury and 100th.

You’ll also find art booths, two DJ stages (with live music 5-8 pm), and a food court, but the cars are the stars:

Some with accessories:

A few motorcycles and bicycles too! The Low Rider Block Party, presented by Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), is on until 8 pm.