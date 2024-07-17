HAPPENING NOW: Fisher Scone Wagon at West Seattle Thriftway

Scone fans! We just got word from West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) that the Fisher Scone Wagon is visiting right now:

West Seattle Thriftway has the Fisher Scone Wagon in our parking lot until 4 pm today! We’re kicking off our annual Local Taste celebration with one of the most iconic local tastes there is. Folks can buy a freshly baked scone or strawberry shortcake.

If you’re new to the region … Fisher Scones are best known from the annual State Fair in Puyallup.