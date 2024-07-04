FOURTH OF JULY 2024: Chronicling a busy night for emergency responders

10:08 PM: It’s become an annual tradition – chronicling emergency responses on this very busy night. Right now police and fire are headed to 18th/Roxbury, reported as driver/motorcyclist collision, blocking westbound Roxbury. Dispatchers are also announcing fireworks reports over the air – in the past few minutes we’ve heard 9000 block of 16th, Roxhill Park, California/Hanford, 58th/Alki.There was also a “brush fire” response in the 7100 block of 28th SW just before 9:30 pm.

10:45 AM: We’re checking on the motorcycle rider; all SFD units are closed out of the call. Meantime police have just found someone that was reported as possibly in trouble in the water off the 2600 block of Alki – they’re reported to be OK. … “They do not need medical,” reported Engine 5 (a non-WS-based crew which we noted in a 6:30 pm spin around Alki was stationed by the Bathhouse). Alki had a major police presence, as we noted last year too, including officers posted at both ends of the Alki Point “Healthy Street” (thanks to the reader who tipped us on that so we could go confirm):

That’s the car that was stationed at the Beach Drive end, while another one was blocking the Alki Avenue end. SPD also had the Don Armeni entrance blocked when we went by minutes later. …

11:05 PM: “Crowds are clearing” on Alki, according to police radio … Reader report from Tyler on west side of The Junction: “My house (in the 4400 block of) 45th Ave SW tonight got a firework thrown at it by a white SUV with 3 people, 2 in balaclavas, they then drove away and this is another attack on our family as my car has been broken into 2 times in June within 3 weeks.” …

11:22 PM: Heard back from SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo on the motorcycle collision: “Crews treated a 30-year-old male who was in stable condition. AMR transported him to Harborview.” … Texter just sent pics from Alki as SPD continues telling people to leave:

11:28 PM: Police are responding to a report of a street robbery in The Junction, 4400 block of 44th SW, and the robbers got away in a red Mustang (possibly the one we reported stolen earlier in the day)