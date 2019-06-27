West Seattle, Washington

27 Thursday

69℉

FIREWORKS: Still illegal in Seattle, but will enforcement, or lack of it, be any different this year?

June 27, 2019 2:28 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | Safety | West Seattle news

(Reader photo, Solstice Park, July 5, 2018)

Tomorrow, personal fireworks go on sale in unincorporated King County – with at least one stand just yards over the line from West Seattle. Even there, though sales start Friday, use is only legal on the 4th of July, but the laws are widely ignored on both sides of the line, with countless scenes resulting like the photo above. In the city, at some point before the holiday, there’s usually a message such as this one, dissuading people from reporting fireworks unless a “life-threatening emergency” is involved. And every year, that’s led to discussions like this. Will this year be any different? We were cc’d on a West Seattle resident’s plaintive email to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, which read in part:

Why will the city not enforce the laws against the illegal use of fireworks? West Seattle can sound like a war zone for the first couple of weeks in July and it makes the district and our city a dangerous place to live. Pets run away, people are traumatized and the atmosphere of lawlessness continues. Why are law-abiding citizens not being protected from those that are breaking the law?

In reply (on which we also were cc’d), Herbold staffer Newell Aldrich wrote:

Last year she wrote the Mayor about this, and included a copy of the letter in her newsletter, as well as background on the information she received on her inquiries to SPD in 2017. … She sent a similar letter to the Mayor [recently]; I’ve attached a copy.

Here it is:

We then asked the mayor’s office if she was planning to say anything about fireworks enforcement as requested by the councilmember. Spokesperson Kamaria Hightower replied:

Mayor Durkan and Chief Scoggins hosted a presser [last] week on protecting communities from wildfire smoke and Chief spoke on fireworks and unintentional fires too. Mayor Durkan takes public safety very seriously and is in full agreement with his statements.

She included the YouTube link for that media briefing. We watched the entire 22 minutes. The only mention of fireworks was made by the fire chief about 1:50 in, reminding people that they’re illegal.

Share This

8 Replies to "FIREWORKS: Still illegal in Seattle, but will enforcement, or lack of it, be any different this year?"

  • coffee June 27, 2019 (2:37 pm)
    Reply

    I dont understand why they are not illegal state wide.  Fireworks cause so much damage every year, not to mention animal issues, that there is really no reason to keep them legal.  

  • buttercup June 27, 2019 (2:39 pm)
    Reply

    I have always wondered about a fireworks situation. If people call and report illegal fireworks andthe police dont respond or do respond  and do nothing, if someone is hurt or property is damaged, could a citizen hold the city responsible as well as the person using the illegal fireworks. This would be impossible to do on the 4th, what about the days before or after the 4th when it would be much to identify the user? Just curious. Could it be a way to have the city step up to the issue?

  • dsa June 27, 2019 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    Gee, I stopped because I thought it was not legal.  SPD did show up at a fourth party I was at where fireworks were used out on the street near Westwood V about ten years ago.  Someone quickly hid the fireworks stash before SPD walked into the back yard.

  • West Seattle Hipster June 27, 2019 (2:53 pm)
    Reply

    I am praying for hard for a nice rainstorm on the 4th of July from 6pm to 3am.  Unfortunately, the weather forecast is not cooperating.

  • Sham June 27, 2019 (2:55 pm)
    Reply

    Kamaria’s response is totally bogus. How does one sentence at a wildfire conference address the issue?  Please if you are concerned email: Jenny.durkan@seattle.gov with a cc to Kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov

  • Busrider June 27, 2019 (3:02 pm)
    Reply

    I wish they were banned statewide too. They cause huge environmental damage when they are discarded and wash downstream into puget sound, our lakes rivers and creeks. It stresses animals too They also have caused forest fires in the past. We dont need the risk of another forest fire when this season is already on high alert as it is.

  • Tracey June 27, 2019 (3:06 pm)
    Reply

    I suggest SPD make one arrest or impose one large fine on some random fireworks user.  Make sure the news media hears about it and this nonsense will stop.  People know that the “law” isn’t enforced.  Like many others in this city, I might add…

  • anonyme June 27, 2019 (3:09 pm)
    Reply

    The stats provided to Ms. Herbold regarding fireworks complaints are wildly misleading.  For one thing, residents are warned by SPD to NOT call 911 to report violations but to call non-emergency instead.  YOU CANNOT GET THROUGH ON THAT LINE on the 4th.  I’ve tried several times and gave up after being on hold for 45+ minutes.  Even if you do, it’s unlikely that police will respond.  So it’s not that people aren’t trying to make complaints, it’s because SPD has set up a system that makes it impossible.  If there were actually a working system that allowed citizens to report illegal fireworks I feel certain that complaints would register in the thousands, not 132.   Even then, if 132 $5,000 fines were issued, with jail time for those combining fireworks to create bigger bombs, I’ll bet this BS would stop.  I also agree with Buttercup, that there should (perhaps is) a way to make the City of Seattle legally and financially culpable for any type of damages should they occur due to their failure to uphold the law.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.