FOLLOWUP: SDOT sets date for Fairmount Avenue closure as part of Admiral Way Bridge project

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tips! SDOT has placed signage at both ends of Fairmount Ravine – Fairmount and Harbor, and Fairmount and Forest – with the dates that Fairmount Avenue will be fully closed as part of the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project: Starting next Monday (July 8) and potentially continuing into late February. (When SDOT announced last week that work would start “as soon as” today, they told us they still didn’t have detour plans ready to announce but that “traffic control” wouldn’t be needed immediately.) The project will also include some lane closures and two full weekend closures of the bridge itself, but we checked after verifying the Fairmount signage tonight, and there’s no signage up top – on or near the bridge – yet. We’ll circle back with SDOT tomorrow.