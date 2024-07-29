West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Driver dies after West Marginal Way crash

July 29, 2024 4:10 pm
Early Friday, we reported on a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of West Marginal Way SW. Firefighters cut open the car – reported to have been “wrapped around a tree” – to get two people out. According to the King County Medical Examiner‘s latest list of death investigations, the driver did not survive. He is identified as 20-year-old Brian U. Nambo Perez. We don’t know the current condition of the other person rescued from the wreckage, a woman reported to be in her 20s, but she was initially described as less gravely injured.

  • Lucy July 29, 2024 (4:44 pm)
    So sad.  These were someone’s children.  Perhaps a brother or a sister.  Prayers for their families.  They were/are so very young.  

  • Alki resident July 29, 2024 (4:44 pm)
    Prayers to his family and friends. This is just sad. I hope she heals fast too. 

