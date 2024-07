3:07 AM: Firefighters are arriving at a building fire reported in the 9000 block of 30th [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

(WSB photo)

3:12 AM: The building is a house. No report of injuries so far. This is about a block west of Westwood Village.

3:18 AM: The fire is reported to be under control.

3:25 AM: And now SFD reports the fire is out. Our crew at the scene is trying to confirm the status of any occupants. SFD said via X/Twitter that the “seat” of the fire was in the basement.