FERRY ALERT: Triangle Route going down to one boat tonight

Another crew shortage has the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state-ferry route going down to one boat this evening. Here’s the announcement:

Due to a shortage of crew, the M/V Kitsap will go out of service following its 6:15 p.m. sailing from Fauntleroy to Vashon. The route will continue to operate on one-boat service on the #1 schedule for the remainder of the service day.

This cancels the following sailings:

6:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. from Vashon to Southworth

7:05 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. from Southworth to Vashon

7:55 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon