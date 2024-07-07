FERRY ALERT: Triangle Route going down to one boat tonight

Another crew shortage has the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state-ferry route going down to one boat this evening. Here’s the announcement:
Due to a shortage of crew, the M/V Kitsap will go out of service following its 6:15 p.m. sailing from Fauntleroy to Vashon. The route will continue to operate on one-boat service on the #1 schedule for the remainder of the service day.
This cancels the following sailings:
6:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. from Vashon to Southworth
7:05 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. from Southworth to Vashon
7:55 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon
And a reminder that next week, starting Wednesday and lasting for up to two days, the route’s unscheduled third boat will be out of service because of the domino effect from another route losing a boat to maintenance – this too is explained on the WSF bulletins page.
