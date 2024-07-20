FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to one boat tonight

Washington State Ferries ran three boats on the Triangle Route for much of the day, attempting to accommodate Vashon Island’s biggest event of the summer, the Strawberry Festival, but a crew shortage has struck again and the run will be down to one boat – here’s the alert WSF sent:

Due to a shortage of crew, the 3rd vessel on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth has tied up for the evening. The #2 Kitsap will go out of service following the 5:20 p.m. sailing from Fauntleroy to Vashon, which puts the route on one-boat service for the remainder of the day. Customers can expect long waits and delays due to the disruption.

For customers trying to reach Vashon Island, your alternate route is Point Defiance/Tahlequah.

Due to the Vashon Strawberry Festival, we’ll be prioritizing service between Vashon and Fauntleroy. It is highly recommended for Southworth/Fauntleroy customers use Seattle/Bremerton as an alternate route.