Duwamish canoe family joins Tribal Journey with Don Armeni Boat Ramp launch

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

As we’ve been chronicling since the weekend, the Duwamish Tribe‘s canoe family is joining this year’s scaled-down regional Tribal Journey – but had to change plans today because of stormy weather. Instead of paddling from Suquamish and landing at Alki on the way to tonight’s Tribal Journey stop in Des Moines, the Duwamish canoe launched this afternoon from Don Armeni Boat Ramp.

Though this year’s Canoe Journey focus is on youth paddlers, the participating canoe families are bringing paddlers of all ages, with the elders serving as menors. Among those on the Duwamish canoe is one of the tribe’s longtime board members, Ken Workman, a descendant of Chief Sealth:

After tonight’s stop at Saltwater State Park (Alki was not an official stop this year, but the Duwamish were going to make a ceremonial visit), canoe families head to Tacoma tomorrow.

The Puyallup Tribe is this year’s Canoe Journey host. A different tribe hosts each year.