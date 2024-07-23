COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until neighborhood Night Out block parties

Some of the problems mentioned in our previous story are beyond individual residents’ ability to fix – but there’s one simple-yet-mighty action anyone can take: Neighborhood solidarity and collaboration. That’s what the annual Night Out block parties are about, and we’re reminding you tonight that this year’s Night Out is now two weeks away: Tuesday, August 6. You can have a “block party” in many places – schools, apartment buildings’ community rooms, condo courtyards – but if you want to sign up to close your (non-arterial) street to vehicle traffic that night, SPD has a registration link here. Registration will offer you the opportunity to have yours on the citywide Night Out map. Deadline to register for street-closure permission is this Sunday, July 28.

P.S. We’ll be out taking photos on Night Out as usual – if we’d be welcome to stop by your block party for a photo, let us know where and when, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!