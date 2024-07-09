COUNTDOWN: Two nights until West Seattle Art Walk and Summer Fest Eve

Two reasons not to stay home Thursday night!

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH THE ART OF MUSIC: First reason, it’s the first West Seattle Art Walk of summer! From North Admiral to Morgan Junction, dozens of businesses welcome you to stop and see art and/or enjoy food/drink specials.

To find out who’s where and when, browse the venue-by-venue previews on the Art Walk website! Most Art Walk events start at 5 and continue until 8, a few later. In the heart of that, you’ll find three Art of Music mini-concerts this month: Norman Baker @ WEND Jewelry in the Admiral District, Birch Pereira & The Gin Joints @ Verity Credit Union in The Junction, and Marco de Carvalho @ Pine Lake Cellars north of Morgan Junction.

They’re all playing 6 pm-7:45 pm Thursday at their respective venues. Learn more about the musicians – and check out video samples of their work – by going here.

SUMMER FEST EVE: In The Junction, Thursday night is more than Art Walk night – it’s also West Seattle Summer Fest Eve, the night before summer’s biggest party, when you can wander the closed-to-traffic streets as festival setup continues. In addition to the aforementioned Art of Music performance at Verity, Easy Street Records has a 7 pm in-store concert with The Dip, and what’s becoming a Summer Fest Eve tradition – Jennifer Cepeda‘s DancePowered dancers will practice this year’s flash-mob-style performance (we’re still checking on the time for that don’t-miss event). You might find other surprises as you roam The Junction’s streets Thursday evening (like early-setup sidewalk cafés where you can dine out at your favorite Junction spots while enjoying the summer night air).