COUNTDOWN: 2 days until West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade – new info!

(WSB photo, July 2023)

Before the barbecue – before the beach – Independence Day begins with the West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade. We have more details today of what’s happening before and after the parade, thanks to Megan Erb, who’s organizing the parade again this year for the Admiral Neighborhood Association.

As always, the parade starts from 44th/Sunset shortly after 10 am. Eliza Cooper will sing the anthem, on behalf of Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), and you’ll hear words of welcome from organizer Megan as well as ANA president Joanie Jacobs and City Councilmember Rob Saka. Again, here’s the parade route, proceeding west and then east to Hamilton Viewpoint Park (to be in it, just show up! also, please avoid parking oon the parade route):

If you are traveling in the area Thursday morning, note that traffic on California Avenue SW will be stopped by officers at SW Atlantic as the parade crosses. At the park, you’ll find free post-parade fun – including sack races by age groups, starting with 3-year-olds (there’s usually a grownup round too).

Activity booth/table providers (parade co-sponsors):

–Mode Music, Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor), South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools, Bridge School Cooperative Elementary, Holy Rosary School, Dragonfly Yoga & Pilates, Mathnasium, Wicked Rae’s Art Studio, Admiral Neighborhood Association

Plus food/treat trucks/carts.

– Lil’ J’s Super Dawgs, West Seattle Grounds, Seattle Sorbets, NWTXBBQ, LaLa’s Lemonade

At the park for up-close visits:

– SFD, SPD vehicles

Also at Hamilton Viewpoint: Four portable restrooms thanks to Potter Construction (WSB sponsor). The post-parade festivities usually wrap up at the park around noon, and it’s on with the rest of the holiday!