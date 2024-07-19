BIZNOTE: Two new co-housed West Seattle businesses, Upwell and Walter’s, now officially open

Three months after we first told you about two new businesses moving into the ex-beauty-school space on the south edge of The Junction, they’re open! After soft-opening during West Seattle Summer Fest, Rosanne Zhu and Chris Tanghe are now announcing their businesses’ official debut:

The day has arrived! Upwell Wine & Coffee and Walter’s Wine Shop are now open for business 7 days a week on California Ave SW near the Alaska Junction.

Coffee shop hours are 7 am-3 pm where you can always grab a coffee brewed with Herkimer beans or experiment with a rotating roaster that changes every 8 weeks. Our initial partner is Seattle’s own Elm Roasters from Pioneer square. All pastries made in house and starting at 9 am there will soon be a daytime menu featuring made to order breakfast and lunch items too.

Coffee service ends at 3 and Thursdays through Saturdays, Upwell transforms into a wine bar with 12 wines by the glass and an evolving menu of seasonal dishes, tinned fish, and other goodies.

Walter’s Wine Shop opens at 11 and has wines from around the world featuring sustainable practices and a spectrum of styles. Wine classes start in a few weeks on Wednesdays and the wine club will follow suit. Free delivery to West Seattle will commence when the online shop is up in August.

We look forward to meeting the West Seattle community!