19 options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight in West Seattle and vicinity, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOOD DRIVE: The almost-daily summer food-donation drive continues at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) – you can drop off nonperishable items until noon.

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Five locations and varying times in West Seattle – here’s the list.

FISHER SCONE WAGON: Back in the area – right now, at McLendon Hardware in White Center (10210 16th SW) until 3 pm.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

COLMAN POOL: The season continues for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the 7-day-a-week wading pool is open noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

DELRIDGE WADING POOL: Also open today, next to Delridge Community Center, noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

END-OF-LIFE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 2-3:30 pm, at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW):

Talking about the final chapter of your life has many benefits. One of the most helpful is understanding how to ensure the choices made about your health and quality of life are yours. Join the team from Worry-Free Wednesdays to learn the four things you can do to ensure the end-of-life decisions you want made for yourself or your loved ones are well-documented and communicated. They’ll show you how to build an end-of-life plan and then how to share it and update it once a year on a Wednesday of your choosing, living worry-free knowing your “house is in order” before you die.

Free; no RSVP needed.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUNS: You’re welcome on the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run, which welcomes all levels – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

WHITE CENTER PROJECT MEETING: As previewed here, King County Road Services has a community meeting at 6:30 pm to talk about designs for the 16th SW rechannelization project, at the White Center Food Bank HQ (10016 16th SW). You also can participate online – the link is here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

YOGA IN THE PARK: Two West Seattle teachers lead Wednesday night outdoor-yoga events at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 6:30 pm – follow the link for ticket info.

OUTDOOR YOGA AND MORE: Outdoor Kundalini Yoga, Breath Work, Meditation and Gong Bath, 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), ticket info in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn for the spotlight! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning a show, presentation, meeting, open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!