WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Rotarians’ Adopt-a-Street cleanup

Every weekend – and some other days, too! – groups of West Seattle volunteers are out doing community work. This weekend, that included volunteers from the Rotary Club of West Seattle, which sent the photo:

They report, “The north mile of SW Delridge is cleaner today thanks to West Seattle Rotarians. Saturrday, members of the Rotary Club of West Seattle picked up trash as part of the City’s Adopt-a-Street program. New club member Ann Theony led the group project.” Other volunteers: Greg Dirks, Julie MacDonald, Al Bernahl, Martha Sidlo, Mark Ward, Brian Waid, Stefanie Fenix.