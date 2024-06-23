WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes

(Saturday night cloud formation, photographed by Gene Pavola)

Here’s our list for your first summer Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN TOUR FYI: It’s sold out, so if you don’t have a ticket you’re out of luck, but if you do, here’s your reminder that it’s happening today, 9 am-5 pm.

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continues today – drop off nonperishable-food donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) for this week’s Sunday Funday Run.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering earkt-summer vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

ALSO WHILE YOU’RE AT THE MARKET … Vinyl Thunderdome pop-up at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), wax, food, drinks, more, 10 am-4 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

MAARTEN PARK DEDICATION: 11:15 am, join West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) and friends to dedicate the pocket park on church land and celebrate with hamburgers, hot dogs, and fun.

POP-UP ART SHOW: Noon-6 pm, final day for the “Feather in the Wind” multi-artist show in the space above Alki Arts (6030 California SW).

COLMAN POOL: Second day of 7-day-a-week operation for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, this is the second day of the season for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle to operate seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Low-low tides continue today with -3.2 feet at 12:32 pm, and even lower the next three days. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out, too, 10:30 am-2:30 pm today at Lincoln and Constellation Parks.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS RETURN: Reminder that Alki Point Lighthouse reopenx to the public today for free tours, 1 pm-3:45 pm, Alki Avenue SW & Point Place SW.

MEET MODERN ENGLISH 2 pm album-signing event at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

BARBECUE POP-UP: The Bridge (California/Graham) hosts Porky T’s, 2 pm-8 pm.

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Start gathering at 2:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has details on this month’s focus.

POP-UP CERAMICS CLASS: Create ‘n’ sip at Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW), 3 pm, $55.

SUMMER SOLSTICE YOGA & TAROT: Workshop at Limber Yoga (7901 35th SW), 6:30 pm – info and registration link in our calendar listing, $60.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!