WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

Here’s our list for this Father’s Day Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continuing today – drop off donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for this week’s Sunday Funday Run.

FATHER’S DAY GRIEF WALK: Walk in Schmitz Preserve Park with Listening to Grief, 10 am (meet at Hinds St. entrance). RSVP not required.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering almost-summer vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

TALK WITH SDOT AT THE MARKET: Look for SDOT’s booth at the Farmers’ Market if you have comments/questions about the proposed street concepts for West Seattle’s light-rail-station areas (as shown in a survey that debuted this week).

ALSO WHILE YOU’RE AT THE MARKET … visit Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) to shop its small-biz pop-up market, also 10 am-2 pm.

FAMILY MUSIC WITH THE NOT-ITS: Jump, bounce, dance during the last show of this year’s Kindie West concert series at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9141 California SW), 10:30 am – tickets here.

ALKI UCC CLOTHING DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm, drop off donations at the church (6115 SW Hinds):

Men’s work clothes are a continued priority! Our donations drive serves many men participating in day labor who go through a lot of jeans, khakis, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, work boots, jackets … and lots of NEW socks to keep their feet healthy. Your donations of food, clothing and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Another “preseason weekend” continues for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY: Reminder that Alki Point Lighthouse is NOT open to the public today for tours, which resume next Sunday.

JUNCTION FC PRIDE MATCH: Special activities planned as West Seattle Junction FC returns home to Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) to face the Tacoma Stars – details in our calendar listing.

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!