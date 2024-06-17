WEST SEATTLE MUSIC NOTES: Aurora Ave. on tour; rock royalty coming to Easy Street

Two West Seattle music notes for later this week:

AURORA AVE. ON THE ROAD: West Seattle-founded band Aurora Ave. hopes to entice you to leave the peninsula for their big show this Wednesday:

Aurora Ave. is so excited to have our biggest hometown show yet this Wednesday. We’ll be headlining at one of our favorite venues in Capitol Hill, Neumos, on June 19th! This show is our last show in Washington before the band continues our Origami Tour in California for the first time. Our tour includes a show at the famous Whiskey a Go Go in LA, so come out for our Seattle show before we leave! We would love to see our West Seattle community at the show. We began as a band in WS, so we couldn’t be where we are now without you! We’ll be playing alongside our friends WINEHOUSE and The Kerrys, so come out to this awesome show. This show is 21+. You can get tickets at auroraave.com or neumos.com

NOVOSELIC’S BONA FIDE BAND AT EASY STREET: Then on Thursday, you can stay right here in West Seattle and see/hear rock royalty. Easy Street Records‘ endless series of free, all-ages in-store performances continues Thursday with the debut perforance of Novoselic’s Bona Fide Band – that’s Novoselic as in Krist Novoselic, whose first claim to fame was Nirvana. Also in the band, Mark Pickerel from Screaming Trees, along with Kathy Moore (Brad, Star Anna), and, from 3rd Secret, Jillian Weiss and Jennifer Johnson. 7 pm Thursday, free, all ages!