So far this week, WSB readers have found a stolen car and stolen trailer. Here’s another stolen vehicle to watch for. Reported by RJ:

Stolen vehicle 6/12/2024. 2015 red Subaru Outback 2.5I limited. Stolen from West Seattle YMCA, 3622 SW Snoqualmie Street between 5 and 5:45 pm. Lic #ASP1765. SPD case# 24-160548. Red with black interior, has window guards, rear bumper cover, splash guards (mud flaps). Vin# (ends in 6236). Photo is an example, not my exact car.

Call 911 if you see it.