WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen backpack with new graduate’s items inside

B emailed this morning about her new college grad’s backpack, stolen in a car prowl:

We’ve been teaching our teen how to drive and forgot the bit about locking the car. My oldest daughter had her backpack in the back and it was stolen last night. She is especially sad because she just graduated from Texas Southern University and this was her student athlete backpack.

It was a black Columbia 300 backpack with red and white stripes and the TSU logo and #12 on the front, luggage tag with the TSU logo and the name “Smith” and #12, lots of keychains hanging, Dean’s List medal, bowling shoes, journals, Coach K’s book, a wrister, wrist brace, a tripod, and a bowling kit. It looks similar to the one in the photo attached.

Most everything inside and the backpack itself can be replaced, but it held great sentimental value to her.