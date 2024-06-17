WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural suggests you ‘Take a Vet Fishing’

A new mural is up inside the building that’s home to American Legion Post 160 and the West Seattle Veteran Center (as well as the Westside Neighbors Shelter). The 4′ x 8′ mural was presented and hung by Jimmy Knapp and Heather Buggee from a New York-based organization called Splashes of Hope. The mural “is called ‘Take a Vet Fishing‘ and is part of a national campaign to encourage giving a helping hand to disabled veterans,” explains Keith Hughes, who leads the post/center/shelter. Look closely and you’ll even see him painted into the mural!

The donors also brought painted tiles, created by Vietnam veteran Gerald Fox:

Keith plans to take them to another local veterans’ organization, the DAV hall on Delridge, soon.