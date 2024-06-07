WEEKEND PREVIEW: Loop the ‘Lupe on Saturday!

(WSB photo, 2023 Loop the ‘Lupe)

If you were waiting to make weekend activity decisions – one last reminder that tomorrow (Saturday, June 8) brings Seattle’s only obstacle-course 5K, right here on the peninsula – Loop the ‘Lupe. It’s actually five events – your choice of which one to be part of – with start times staggered over two hours (11 am to 1 pm) at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle): Elite Wave of the obstacle-course 5K at 11 am, Family Wave of the obstacle-course 5K at 11:40 am, fun-run (obstacle-free) 5K at noon, Senior Saunter walk at 12:15 pm, Youth Dash at 1 pm. You can still register online – the prices and individual event signup links are here. You can also go to the field to cheer the runners/walkers and join the celebration, with live music plus food and beverages available for purchase. Loop the ‘Lupe (for which WSB is media sponsor again this year) raises money for Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s community-outreach work (as explained here).