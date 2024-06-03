LAST CALL: Loop the ‘Lupe in 5 days, registration deal ends sooner!

(WSB file photo from Loop the ‘Lupe)

Though it’s unseasonably cool and wet now, that’ll change in a few days, and by the time we get to Saturday, we’re expecting VERY summery weather. Perfect to get out and run, walk, maybe dodge a few obstacles … which you can do Saturday at this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe. This is your last call to register at a discount rate – you have until Thursday, but why wait? Loop the ‘Lupe is the only obstacle-course race in Seattle – and more, as organizers explain:

Loop the ‘Lupe’s Elite Wave (age 16+) features nine obstacles on a distance-certified 1K “loop,” including a wall climb, a mud pit, and more. New this year, the Elite event will be streamlined to get participants through the obstacles more quickly. Participants finish five loops for the full 5K race, and there are prizes from local restaurants and merchants for top finishers. The Family Wave features seven obstacles on the same loop and offers a challenge for athletes of all skill levels. Events begin with a staggered start at 11 a.m.

A one-loop Youth Dash with obstacles is available for kids 8 and under (with adult supervision), and there’s a no-obstacle 5K Run/Walk course for runners and walkers, too. For older participants (age 65+), Loop the ‘Lupe also features the Senior Saunter, a 100% flat, timed walk that is one of the most popular senior-focused races in Seattle.

Loop the ‘Lupe will also have live music provided by the students of West Seattle School of Rock. Plus, participants can enjoy food, drinks, and a beer garden (age 21+) for additional purchase. Proceeds raised from the event go toward the costs of social outreach work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, which helps prisoners re-entering the community, coordinates voter registration and racial justice education, and much more. Through their partnership with the St. Vincent de Paul Conference, OLG supports food distribution and assistance for rent and utilities for low-income families.