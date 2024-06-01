VP visit, school-plan meeting, park music, street festival, playground party, disaster practice, 24 more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s up as your weekend begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – we begin with traffic alerts:

TRAFFIC ALERT #1 – VP VISIT – As we reported Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Seattle for two campaign fundraisers this afternoon/evening, and it appears one is in West Seattle, west end of Genesee Hill, with Harris’s motorcade potentially headed this way shortly after her scheduled 3:30 pm arrival at Boeing Field. As is typical for motorcades, they mean some temporary road closures/traffic holds, so if you’re out and about in the late afternoon/evening, be patient.

TRAFFIC ALERT #2 – WHITE CENTER PRIDE STREET FESTIVAL – 16th SW will be closed to vehicles between Roxbury and SW 100th for the 11 am-11 pm street party. Festival details are on our partner site White Center Now.

Here’s what else is up:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: The store is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

DAISO GRAND OPENING: The new store at Westwood Village celebrates day 1 of its grand opening starting at 9 am today.

HOPE MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: This fall, Hope Lutheran (WSB sponsor) will open the former Seattle Lutheran HS campus as its new middle school campus, and you’re invited to come visit today during a 10 am-noon open house – details in our calendar listing. (4100 SW Genesee)

SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP: For women and non-binary people, 10 am-noon at Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW), by donation as a fundraiser for New Beginnings – sign up here.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET, WEEK THREE: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

‘WELL-RESOURCED SCHOOLS’ MEETING: 10:30 am-noon at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), it’s the third meeting in Seattle Public Schools‘ new round of community meetings to try to explain its “well-resourced schools” concept, looking ahead to a possible proposal for elementary-school closures/consolidations.

GATOR FAIR: Gatewood Elementary invites you to its playground (4320 SW Myrtle) for games, performances, an art and science fair, and more, 10:30 am-2:30 pm, free (except for the food trucks).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Second weekend of the season – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day, rain or shine. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Second weekend for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

WSHS CAR SHOW: Third annual student-organized car show – free to visit, $10 to enter your vehicle – noon to 3;30 pm; details in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

TALK WITH SDOT ABOUT HIGHLAND PARK WAY: Noon-5 pm, another chance to talk with SDOT about the Highland Park Way hill driving-lane-removal project – they’ll have a booth/table during the White Center Pride Street Festival, on 16th SW between Roxbury and SW 100th.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DISASTER PRACTICE WITH THE HUBS: 1-3 pm, you’re invited to join Emergency Communication Hub volunteers outside Hope Lutheran (42nd/Oregon) as they go through a disaster-preparedness exercise – a way for neighbors to be ready to help neighbors in case of catastrophe – details in our calendar listing.

SOUNDS FROM AROUND THE WORLD: Music festival in Roxhill Park (29th/Barton), 1-5 pm, free, promising a “captivating lineup of performances that reflect the rich tapestry of global sound” – see full details in our calendar listing.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

WSHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION & AFTERPARTY: Time for memories! 4-7 pm at the school, it’s the annual all-class reunion. Starting shortly afterward, go to Whisky West (6451 California SW) for the afterparty, featuring music by The Nitemates!

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: It’s a night for West Seattle bands – Full Life Crisis, The Slags, Alki Heathens at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $10 at the door.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Shonuph spins. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

Planning a happening? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!