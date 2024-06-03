VIDEO: Celebration time for West Seattle High School’s state-championship baseball team

Nine days after winning the state baseball championship in Pasco, West Seattle High School players and coaches basked in applause in their own gym tonight, with family, friends, and fans there to cheer them:

Tonight’s celebration included proclamations – one from one of WSHS’s best-known alums, King County Executive Dow Constantine (Class of 1980), saying “West Seattle couldn’t be more proud to call you their own”:

His proclamation declared today “West Seattle High School Baseball Day” in King County. The city had a proclamation too, brought by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka:

Saka and Mayor Bruce Harrell proclaimed this “West Seattle High School Baseball Championship Day,” and Saka urged the champs to show gratitude to everyone who’s helped them along the way. That’s exactly what player Caden Fahy did during his turn at the microphone, as well as marveling, “We did it!”

And more gratitude from player Matthew Henning, who declared, “This victory is as much yours as it is ours”:

And a mound of acknowledgments from head coach Dylan Mclauchlin, including warm words for those who had been mentoring his players all the way back in youth baseball:

This was the third consecutive year the Wildcats had reached the final four at the state 3A baseball tournament. As the coach noted, their road to the state championship was an eight-game winning streak, starting with their last regular-season game and continuing through the Metro League and state tournaments.