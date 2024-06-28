Two ways to be part of newly renamed West Seattle Art Tour – as a site or artist!

Though the newly named West Seattle Art Tour is more than two months away, two deadlines for being part of it are coming up fast! If you’d like to host artists as a tour site, you have a little over a week to apply; if you’d like to participate as an artist, you have two weeks. Here’s the announcement:

Save The Date for Art on September 21st! The West Seattle Art Tour (originally West Seattle Art Hop & Shop) returns on September 21, 2024 (10 a, – 5 pm) for its third year. This free, self-guided tour features a full spectrum of art, a chance to meet and talk with artists, and the opportunity to purchase exceptional works of art, all while exploring West Seattle’s beautiful neighborhoods.

Along with a new name, the Tour has a new look thanks to West Seattle artist Karen Johnson, who has designed a new poster, logo, and other marketing materials for the event. Tour co-chair Kassie Hennessey says, “The bold design Karen has put together reflects the West Seattle Art Tour’s commitment to producing an event that puts West Seattle’s artist community on the map!” Additional changes this year include a focus on sites where artists live, work, teach or create community and an application process for host sites and artists.

Artist and host sites are invited to learn more about this year’s criteria on the Tour website (https://wsartwalk.org/west-seattle-art-tour/) and encouraged to apply ASAP! This year’s event has a short application window, with site applications closing July 7th and artist applications due by July 15th.

The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by an all-volunteer committee of more than 20 artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk. Individuals interested in supporting the West Seattle Art Tour can reach out to WSArtHop@gmail.com.