Two more chances to see student-created ‘WWE: The Musical’

For those who haven’t checked today’s highlight list, we’re shining a spotlight on one of the special events interspersed with weekly happenings – you have two more chances to see “WWE: The Musical,” an original production that’s not only is performed by student actors and musicians, but is written and directed by students too – Ash Johnston and Roy Keller.

Music is by Miles MacDonald, performed by popular West Seattle band The Potholes. The show is described as “a satirical musical about professional wrestling” and it’s been two years in the making; one commenter who went on opening night calls it “a straight up delight … highly entertaining and really impressive.” Doors open at the WSHS Theater (3000 California SW) at 7 pm, and showtime is 7:30 pm, tonight and tomorrow (Thursday) night. Free admission, and they’re accepting donations for the nonprofit API Chaya.