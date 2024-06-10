Remembering Kenneth R. Olson, 1931-2024

Family and friends are remembering Ken Olson, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Kenneth Raymond Olson, known affectionately as Ken or Kenny to his friends and family, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 4, 2024, in his native Seattle. Born on August 22, 1931, at Ballard Hospital, Ken’s journey through life was marked by his enduring charm, wit, and creative spirit.

Ken was a proud alumnus of West Seattle High School, where he began to shape a life full of accomplishment and service. Inheriting a strong work ethic, he took the reins of the family business, the Wardrobe Cleaners, which he ran successfully until his retirement in 1995. Ken’s entrepreneurial drive didn’t stop at the family business; he ventured into real estate and enjoyed working with various Seattle institutions, including the cruise ships docking in the city, the Seattle SuperSonics, and the Seattle Sounders. His love for sports was further highlighted by his role as a part-owner and booster club president for the Seattle Rangers, the first professional football team in the city.

Ken’s passions were as diverse as his professional endeavors. He was an avid golfer, achieving the remarkable feat of shooting his age at 67. In his younger years, Ken was a fast-pitch softball player, demonstrating his athletic abilities and competitive spirit. His membership in the FreeMasons, Elks, and Eagles underscored his commitment to community and fellowship.

A true social butterfly, Ken relished socializing with friends, and he was known as an avid storyteller. In the words of Ken, “That was impressively unimpressive.” His humor and friendliness could light up any room, and his creative nature was evident in his various collections, which ranged from memorabilia to furniture and hats he made that he would joyfully share with others.

Ken is predeceased by his loving wives, Jeannette Olson and second wife Ginger Olson. He is survived by his three sons with Jeannette, Kenneth, Keith, and Kevin Olson, along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored and cherished. Ken’s legacy is not only in the successful paths he forged but also in the warmth and laughter he brought into the lives of those around him.

Those who knew Ken would say that he lived by his own rules, he had a spirited Swedish demeanor, unwavering determination. and a reserved nature. Always self-composed, and a fortress of feelings.

Kenneth Raymond Olson’s life was a testament to the power of positivity, humor, and creativity. His friendly demeanor and his ability to find joy in every aspect of life left a lasting impression that will be carried forward by those who were fortunate enough to know him. Ken will be dearly missed, yet fondly remembered as a man who enriched the lives of many and left an indelible mark on his community (West Seattle) and beyond.

Please share memories, photos, and condolences for Ken on the Tribute Page at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Kenneth-Olson

