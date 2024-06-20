Pride Month events continue in West Seattle, White Center

(WSB file photo)

We’re in the second half of Pride Month, with more special events ahead, announced since our first update just before the start of the month:

JUNE 21 – LOUD N PROUD: The White Center Community Development Association presents this street fair noon-5 pm tomorrow on SW 98th in downtown White Center. Performances, food, resources – info on our partner site White Center Now.

JUNE 22 – RAINBOW FLAGS: The West Seattle Junction Association changed the date it’s displaying rainbow flags (like the one in our photo above) to Saturday (June 22). A few volunteer spots remain to place (9 am) and remove (4 pm) them – you can sign up here.

JUNE 22 – PRIDE PARTY: Also on Saturday, Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) is hosting a Pride Party, 3-7 pm, “a special event to promote diversity, inclusivity and equal rights for LGBTQIA+ persons! Event features fun Pride Beers on tap, Glitter Beer & Pride Flights, FREE Giveaways, Pride Desserts, and a DJ spinning low-key vibes from 4-6 pm. FREE! Family/Dog-Friendly!”

JUNE 22 – PRIDE STORYTIME: 4:30 pm Saturday at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 California SW), Miss Lacey is hosting another Pride Storytime: “All ages & families welcome. There will be reading books, singing songs, and an activity.”

JUNE 22 – DRAG BRUNCH: Looks like a few reservations remain for drag brunch Saturday at Box Bar (5401 California SW, 21+ venue). Seating begins at 10:45 am; $25 admission includes a mimosa.

JUNE 28 – DRAG KINGS: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm on Friday, June 28, for Emerald City Kings Ball Pride at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). Advance tickets $20, available online.

Got something to add to our list/calendar for Pride in West Seattle/White Center – or other calendar events? Please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!