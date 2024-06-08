One-time chance to see West Seattle filmmaker’s award-winning ‘Ultimate Citizens’ at The Admiral!

When we told you a month ago about West Seattle filmmaker Francine Strickwerda‘s award-winning film “Ultimate Citizens“ screening at SIFF, the showings were only scheduled off-peninsula. But now you have a chance to see it at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) – thanks to a local school team! The screening is 6:30 pm this Wednesday (June 12). It’s organized by Lafayette Elementary‘s first-ever Ultimate Frisbee team, in partnership with the filmmaker. From the announcement:

ULTIMATE CITIZENS is the story of Mr. Jamshid, a Seattle primary school counselor who uses the sport of Ultimate Frisbee to help immigrant and refugee children find belonging on their way to compete in the world’s largest youth tournament. Please join us for a special screening of this inspiring and award-winning documentary, fresh from the Seattle International Film Festival. Filmmaker Q&A to follow the screening. Bring your family, your Ultimate Frisbee team, or your school class! Tickets are $10.

One showing only – buy your ticket(s) by going here.