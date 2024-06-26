Mayor says CARE responders will expand to West Seattle later this year

When we first introduced you to the CARE response team – part of the city’s “third public-safety department” – we noted that their small size limited their response area downtown, but CARE Chief Amy Smith vowed they would make it to West Seattle. Now there’s a commitment, from Mayor Bruce Harrell, who formally announced the CARE RespponseTeam’s planned expansion today. From the announcement:

The expansion plan calls for hiring an additional 18 responders and three supervisors in the coming months and will immediately extend the current service area from Downtown, SODO, and the Chinatown-International District to additional neighborhoods including Capitol Hill, Central Area, First Hill, Judkins Park, Madison Park, Montlake, and upper Pike/Pine. This coverage will align with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) West and East precincts. The phased expansion – based on an analysis of 9-1-1 call volume and requests – targets this fall for expansion into North Seattle, followed by South and Southwest Seattle by the end of 2024. The proposal for an additional 21 positions will be included in Mayor Harrell’s Mid-Year Supplemental Budget request, with 2024 costs fully funded through $1.9 million in federal funding due to Congressman Adam Smith and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s support. The mayor also announced that he will nominate CARE Acting Chief Amy Smith to serve as the department’s permanent Chief, which is subject to City Council approval.

The CARE department includes both the responders and the city’s 911 center. (Here’s more about what the response team does.)