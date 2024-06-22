GRADUATION: South Seattle College’s Class of 2024 celebrates 900 degrees, certificates

Another group of graduates is starting their next chapter today – the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Class of 2024, part of last night’s shared Seattle Colleges ceremony. Here’s the SSC announcement:

South Seattle College celebrated the Class of 2024 on the evening of June 21 with a commencement ceremony at T-Mobile Park. The ceremony brought together graduates from South Seattle College, Seattle Central College, and North Seattle College – all part of the Seattle Colleges District.

679 graduates from SSC were recognized for their achievement of earning a degree or certificate.

(Photos courtesy South Seattle College)

SSC Acting President Sayumi Irey addressed graduates at the event, saying, “You are resilient, you are determined, you are amazing and here you are: a college graduate more than ready to write your next chapter and make your mark. Congratulations!”

Owen Heit was selected as SSC’s 2024 commencement speaker and graduated with an associate degree in pre-nursing with goals to serve as a pioneer for change in the health-care industry.

“Whether it is the exceptional professors, the eager staff seeking out passionate students, or the diverse and dedicated student body, there are many moving parts at South Seattle College that have brought us students to this day …” Heit said. “So, to every student here today preparing to cross this stage, congratulations on completing this crucial milestone in your life.”

81 SSC graduates were part of Seattle Promise, a college tuition and success program launched by Seattle Colleges, Seattle Public Schools and the City of Seattle that funds free tuition up to two years at any of the Seattle Colleges for all graduating seniors attending Seattle public high schools.

South’s 679 graduates collectively earned over 900 degrees and certificates (many students graduate with multiple certificates). Awards include bachelor of applied science degrees for those furthering their expertise and earning potential, college transfer degrees for those planning to attend a four-year university as their next step, career training degrees and certificates for those seeking immediate employment, and high school completion awards.

Of Seattle Colleges graduates this year, 40 percent are first-generation college students.