FYI: Steve Cox Memorial Park tennis courts closing for 2+ months

(File photo of Steve Cox tennis courts, after 2012 renovations)

Given the popularity of racquet sports, we’re mentioning this here as well as on partner site White Center Now: King County Parks says the tennis courts at Steve Cox Memorial Park are closing starting this Wednesday (June 12) through August 20. The announcement says the courts will get some work done including “resurfacing the tennis courts, constructing a new ADA ramp, installation of root barriers, sidewalk repair, and fire lane striping.” It’s been 12 years since the courts got a major overhaul.