FYI: Film crew planning to work near 35th/Morgan tomorrow

June 16, 2024 8:05 pm
Thanks to Chris for the tip about no-parking signs in the 34th/35th/36th/Morgan vicinity. A close-up look shows they’re attributed to a production company for “filming” tomorrow (Monday, June 17). Detailed information on some of the signage pointed us toward the production manager, who tells WSB they’ll be filming a “TV commercial” tomorrow; he isn’t allowed to say what the commercial’s for, but insists it’s nothing “exciting.” He says passersby will notice production trucks and a motor home, and that what they’re filming will include a delivery truck rigged with a camera, “driving around the neighborhoods,” with a police escort.

  • At June 16, 2024 (8:33 pm)
    It’s a commercial for the food bank. 

    • WSB June 16, 2024 (8:45 pm)
      Thanks! Maybe the Food Bank is featured, given the shooting location, but the production manager indicated the commercial was for “a company.”

