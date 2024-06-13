FOLLOWUP: 2024 West Seattle Garden Tour is sold out. Here are two more things organizers want you to know

With a week and a half to go until the 2024 West Seattle Garden Tour, organizers say that if you haven’t already bought your ticket(s), it’s too late – that’s one of three community messages they asked us to share tonight:

Tickets for this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour are sold out. There are no more tickets available either online or at retail partners. We are grateful to everyone who has supported the West Seattle Garden Tour and our beneficiaries through the purchase of their ticket book and are looking forward to an incredible day in the gardens on Sunday, June 23rd.

For those who are interested in placing a bid in the auction on this year’s winning artwork, Pam Lustig’s Garden Pose (above) is on display at West Seattle Nursery along with the four finalists from our 2024 Art Competition until Thursday, June 20th. To learn more about the winning artist and Garden Pose, visit our website at westseattlegardentour.org/art-competition.

If you or someone you know works with a nonprofit organization in the greater Seattle area, we encourage you to apply for a grant. The deadline to apply for a grant from the West Seattle Garden Tour in 2025 is just four weeks away on July 15th. Eligibility, guidelines, and our application form can be found on our website at westseattlegardentour.org/apply-for-a-grant.